More than 8,000 prescription tablets including Pregablin and Zopiclone seized from house in Wakefield

Over 8,000 Pregablin, Zopiclone and Eszopiclone tablets, which are Class C drugs, were found, as well as a small quantity of cocaine, cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.

A member of the public flagged down a neighbourhood officer yesterday to report concerns that the house on Carnforth Avenue was being used for the supply of illegal substances.

Within hours, an emergency warrant was executed at the property.

Chief Inspector Chris Raby, Neighbourhoods and Partnerships lead for Wakefield District, said: “This is what neighbourhood policing is all about.

"This has been a real team and partnership effort with officers and PCSOs acting quickly and decisively on information provided by a member of the public.

“This was a massive seizure of controlled drugs. There is a reason why some substances are prescription only - they can be extremely dangerous when used inappropriately.