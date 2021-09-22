Mountain bikes stolen as thieves target Stanley sheds

The shed door was forced open by the thieves.

A blue Norco mountain bike and a silver Pinnacle mountain bike were stolen from a shed on Barnsley Road on Friday, September 17.

Officers are advising people to be on their guard and take a minute to check their security on outbuildings - as well as what they store inside.

They said, please consider:

*Installing coach bolts and clutch screws to the hinges of sheds – these cant be unscrewed from the outside.

*A closed shackle padlock to secure the door - this type of padlock is designed to expose as little of the shackle as possible making it more difficult to attack with bolt cutters and saws.

*If your shed or garage has windows to the front or side consider covering the glass to prevent offenders from being able to see the contents stored inside.

*Consider using a stand alone/battery operated sensor alarm.

*Lock large items together – makes it harder for them to be removed in bulk.

*Security marking – to improve the chances of getting them back in the event of loss or theft.