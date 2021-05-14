Mounted police brought in to tackle street drinking in Castleford

Mounted patrols have been brought in to Castleford

A new ‘police room’ has been established at Castleford Market to help the neighbour policing team to be more visible and accessible.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which gives police additional powers, is in place in the town centre.

The mounted officers have also been joining neighbourhood officers in carrying out high visibility patrols to provide reassurance and deter offending.

Police Sergeant Karl Miller, of the Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We want the town centre to be an enjoyable place for all and know that street drinking and other anti-social behaviour can really blight people’s perceptions and experience of the town.

“We hope those living and working in the town centre are reassured by the action that we are taking and would urge anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour to report it to the appropriate authority.”

The current PSPO was put in place in November 2020 and is in place for three years.

The order prohibits people in the restricted area from using intoxicating substances or urinating or defecating in a public space.

Castleford councillor Tony Wallis said: “I’m pleased about the police presence in the market as this gives assurance to the public about police resources in the town.

"The extension of the PSPO in area has helped tackle the spread of the drinking problem from the town centre.

“The situation has therefore, while not perfect, improved.”