While on patrol, officers were told by security staff at Boots that three men, who had stolen £1,700 of cosmetics two weeks earlier had returned to the store.

When challenged by security, the men fled on foot before driving off in a vehicle.

An area search led to the mounted officers finding the vehicle and detaining the three men, recovering stolen goods.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Mounted Section patrolling Wakefield city centre caught up with three shoplifters who fled on foot.