MP ON TRIAL: Jury in the sex assault trial of Wakefield MP sent home for the weekend

Khan, 48, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court for allegedly groping a 15-year-old boy at a house party in Staffordshire in 2008.

He denies the offence.

Both the prosecution and the defence counsel have now concluded their cases, while the judge, Justice J Baker began summing up this morning.

He told the jury he will continue summing up on Monday morning, before they retire to deliberate their verdict.

The trial started almost two week ago.