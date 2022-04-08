MP ON TRIAL: Jury in the sex assault trial of Wakefield MP sent home for the weekend
The jury in the sex assault trial of Wakefield MP Imran Ahmed Khan has been released until after the weekend.
By Nick Frame
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:33 pm
Khan, 48, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court for allegedly groping a 15-year-old boy at a house party in Staffordshire in 2008.
He denies the offence.
Both the prosecution and the defence counsel have now concluded their cases, while the judge, Justice J Baker began summing up this morning.
He told the jury he will continue summing up on Monday morning, before they retire to deliberate their verdict.
The trial started almost two week ago.
Khan was elected MP of Wakefield in 2019, and became the first Conservative to take the so-called Labour strong seat in nearly 90 years.