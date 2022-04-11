MP ON TRIAL: Jury retires in sex assault case against Wakefield MP

Khan, 48, denies the single charge related to the alleged incident after a house party in Staffordshire in January 2008.

He is accused of touching the boy's feet as the 15-year-old lay in his bunk bed, before moving his hand further up his leg and towards his groin.

Closing comments from the Crown, along with Khan's defence counsel, were made at Southwark Crown Court before the jury was asked to retire.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imran Ahmad Khan is on trial.

Earlier in the trial, which began 10 days ago, it was heard that Khan had been invited as a 'friend of a friend' to the party 14 years ago, and was staying in the boy's bedroom because it was the only available spare bed.

But it was alleged that Khan had been speaking with the boy about sexuality, had dragged him to his room, forced him to drink gin before trying to grope him moments after the lights were turned out. The boy then ran out of the room and told his parents.

Khan denies this version of events, claiming the boy ran out of the room because he had asked him if he had watched porn before.

Although the police were called, the jury head that the matter was not taken any further at the request of the boy, due to his embarrassment.

It was not until he saw that Khan was bidding to become MP of Wakefield that he went to the police again.

Earlier this week, a second witness gave evidence to say that he had worked with Khan in Pakistan in 2010 and he too had been sexually assaulted by him.

He said they had been drinking, was given a sleeping pill by Khan and woke later to find him performing a sex act on him.

Again, Khan denies this, claiming the encounter was consensual, and no prosecution was brought forward because the alleged incident took place outside of the UK.

Closing the case for the prosecution, Sean Larkin QC said the alleged incident in Pakistan was simply "beyond coincidence".

He added that the boy in Staffordshire had no reason to lie, that he wanted to "right the wrong", and was a credible witness who told his parents exactly what had happened just moments after fleeing his bedroom.

He suggest that Khan had "mastered" the prosecution notes and added: "He has created an account to fit as best he can. He is intelligent, charming, accomplished, confident and in full command, who ought to be believed. We say he is simply not telling the truth."

In contrast, defence barrister Ms Gudrun Young QC said that it was the alleged victim who was not telling the truth, that he had somehow believed his version of events, and there were discrepancies in his statements to police.

She also asked that her client be afforded the same consideration as anyone else, recognising the "strong feelings towards politicians" in the current climate, requesting they put that to one side and consider the facts only.

The judge, Justice J Baker sent the jury out just after 11am today, with the jury to begin their deliberations.