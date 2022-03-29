MP ON TRIAL: Wakefield's Imran Khan due in court today over sexual assault charge
The trial of Wakefield MP Imran Khan is listed to start this morning.
By Nick Frame
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:16 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:18 am
He has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Staffordshire in 2008.
The 48-year-old denies the offence and the trial is expected to last two weeks at Southwark Crown Court in central London, in front of High Court judge, Mr Justice Baker.
Mr Khan won the so-called safe Labour seat of Wakefield during the 2019 election, becoming the first Tory in nearly 90 years to take the city.
He has since been suspended by the Conservative Party.
The Express will be covering the case and bring you regular daily updates throughout the trial.