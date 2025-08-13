Murder investigation after drive-by shooting in Wakefield - hunt for driver and car

Police have launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a man in Wakefield last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report was received at 9.43pm that a man had been seriously injured after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road near to the BP petrol station.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place, but he is understood to be a 50-year-old man living in the local area.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a bluey grey-coloured Toyota RAV4 with a grey trim, displaying cloned plates FV53FXT.

His immediate family are aware and are being offered support by specially trained officers.

From enquiries conducted so far, the vehicle involved is believed to be a bluey grey-coloured Toyota RAV4 with a grey trim, displaying cloned plates FV53FXT.

The vehicle is described as being distinctive due to having bull lights on the roof above the windshield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A man has lost his life, and it is an absolute priority for us to understand the circumstances of what has taken place and identify anyone who has had any involvement in this incident.

The vehicle is particularly distinctive because of the bull lights fitted to the vehicle although it may now be displaying different plates.

“We understand that the vehicle used in this offence was on false plates and was stolen in a burglary in Castleford on August 3.

"The vehicle is particularly distinctive because of the bull lights fitted to the vehicle. We are interested in speaking to anyone who believes they have seen this RAV4 following this burglary, around the time of this offence and since. The vehicle may now be displaying different plates.

“Motorists who were in the Doncaster Road area last night who have dashcams fitted are also asked to check whether they have captured any footage of this vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" The driver was driving in the direction of Wakefield before they have turned around near the BP petrol station immediately prior to the shooting and then driven off in the direction they came from.

A man was shot dead on Doncaster Road near to the BP petrol station last night.

“We understand the shock and concern that an incident of this nature will cause, particularly given that a firearm has been involved.

"We are dedicating significant resources to this investigation and our neighbourhood policing colleagues are supporting this with an increased presence in the area to provide reassurance to the community.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal here.