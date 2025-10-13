Murder investigation after Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins killed in HMP Wakefield prison attack

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in HMP Wakefield.

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in HMP Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The paedophile rock star was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

Emergency services were sent to the prison in West Yorkshire but Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watkins, 48, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences - including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins' depraved behaviour.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in HMP Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers were called by staff at the prison at 9.39am (Saturday, October 11) to reports of a serious assault on a prisoner.

"A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing.”