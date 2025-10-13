Murder investigation after Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins killed in HMP Wakefield prison attack
The paedophile rock star was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.
Emergency services were sent to the prison in West Yorkshire but Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Watkins, 48, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences - including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.
The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.
Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins' depraved behaviour.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in HMP Wakefield.
"Officers were called by staff at the prison at 9.39am (Saturday, October 11) to reports of a serious assault on a prisoner.
"A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.
"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing.”