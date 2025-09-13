Murder investigation in Hemsworth: Police name man who died as suspects remain in custody

Police tape

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Hemsworth have now named him and released further information about the circumstances of the incident.

Connor Batty, 26, from Barnsley, died following an incident at a property on Barnsley Road on Thursday evening. His family have been told and are being offered specialist support from family liaison officers.

Three people, including the man who died, had attended at the property and forced entry. During the incident a firearm was discharged, resulting in Connor’s death.

Yesterday (Friday) two men aged 25 and 23 were arrested in the Barnsley area on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and they remain in police custody.

A 60-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Peugeot Partner van which was found burnt out on Dove Valley Way in Barnsley at around 11pm on Thursday evening.

Senior investigating officer Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “This is a very serious incident which has sadly resulted in a young man losing his life.

“Connor’s family are being offered specialist support as our investigation continues.

“I understand that there will be some concern in the local community and I want to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“I am still keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 9.30pm on Thursday, or who may have CCTV or ring doorbell footage that could help with the investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have footage of a silver Peugeot Partner van in the Barnsley Road area of Hemsworth or later that evening in the Dove Valley Way area of Barnsley.”

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 1879 of 11 September.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.