Police are appealing for information following the death of a man in Hemsworth on Thursday (September 11).

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Barnsley Road at 9.39pm yesterday, and a further call was received to say that a firearm had been discharged from the property.

Armed police were deployed, and on arrival a male was found deceased at the rear of the property.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A scene is on while enquiries are carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are in the area to provide reassurance.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 9.30pm yesterday, or who may have ring doorbell footage that could help the investigation to come forward.

Information can be given via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1879 of 11 September or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.