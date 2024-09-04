New enforcement powers to tackle anti-social drivers in Altofts - here's what it means

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New enforcement powers have been introduced to tackle the anti-social use of motor vehicles in Altofts.

A Public Spaces Protection Order was previously approved for Tuscany Way in Altofts and signage has now been put in place.

The area will be subject to regular patrols by West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council enforcement officers and if a motorist is found to be breaching the order, they can receive a £100 fixed penalty notice and/or further fine of up to £1,000 if the matter goes to court.

The order prohibits drivers or passengers in a motor vehicle, including motorcycles and quad bikes, in the prohibited area from:

Speeding.

Racing other motor vehicles.

Driving in a convoy.

Revving engines so as to cause nuisance.

Sudden and/or rapid acceleration (including doing so repeatedly) so as to cause a nuisance.

Performing stunts (including, but not limited to, doughnuts, burnouts, drifting and handbrake turns).

Sounding horns or playing loud music so as to cause a nuisance.

Causing an obstruction on a public highway, or a publicly accessible place (whether moving or stationary).

Members of the public are also prohibited from:

Swearing at, verbally abusing, threatening or otherwise intimidating another person.

Promoting, organising or publicising (by any means whatsoever) any ‘Car Cruise’.

Attending the restricted area for the purpose of participating in a ‘Car Cruise’ either as a driver or passenger in a motor vehicle or as a spectator.

Parking on a public highway, including grass verges, at any time when some of those present engage in motor racing, motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

Inspector Andrew Dickinson, of Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The anti-social use of motor vehicles along Tuscany Way in Altofts has been an ongoing problem for a number of years.

"Through partnership work with Wakefield Council, and consultation with local businesses, a Public Spaces Protection Order was applied for and approved.

“With these new restrictions in place it is hoped that the roads become safer and local businesses are able to operate without the associated disruption and potential danger of anti-social motorists.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, added: “The Tuscany Way area of Altofts is subject, on a regular basis, to ongoing gatherings of performance vehicles and use of the area as a ‘racetrack’.

“This leads to a high number of spectators who are parking vehicles on the nearby grass verges. It is not only dangerous but has a detrimental effect on the quality of life and safety of those who live and work in this area.

“The PSPO gives us additional powers to clamp down on this issue, targeting not only participants in the vehicles, but spectators and those who organise such events. We need to send out a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”