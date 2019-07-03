'No remorse': Rapist plied teenage girls with cocaine and alcohol before subjecting them to sex attacks

A man raped a teenage girl and seriously sexually assaulted another after plying them with cocaine and alcohol when he met them in the street.

Cormac Brown was locked up for ten years after a jury heard he preyed on the vulnerable victims after going to buy vodka at a supermarket.

Brown ignored repeated calls from his partner for four hours as he took advantage of the youngsters.

He then took them back to a house where he carried out the sex offences.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court was played a recording of a 999 call made by one of the girls after the attack.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told Brown he had shown no remorse for what he had done.

He said: "The jury rejected your evidence and I also reject it.

"I cannot give you credit for any sort of guilty plea or for any remorse which you plainly do not feel."

Father-of-two Brown, 32, of Esther Grove, Lupset, Wakefield, was found guilty of rape against the 16-year-old girl and guilty of a serious sexual offence against the 15-year-old.

The offences took place on September 30, 2017.

The trial heard Brown and his partner had spent the day drinking with another couple but ran out of alcohol.

Brown drove the other man to a Sainsbury's store in Wakefield to buy a bottle of vodka.

The two men then decided to buy some cocaine on the way home.

They drove to a field in Lupset to take the drug so their partners would not know about it.

While they were there three teenage girls approached them and asked if they could have some of the cocaine.

The judge told Brown: "Faced with three young people you should have sent them packing and you chose not to do so.

"You were content to allow them to take some of the cocaine.

"Over the next four hours or so, instead of going home, you ignored the repeated phone calls from your no doubt increasingly concerned partner and decided to set off with two girls - who you described as 'fit' - in order to spend time with them."

Brown and his friend drove around with the girls as they drank and took the cocaine.

He then took them back to a house in the early hours of the morning.

The court heard Brown had sex with one of the girls as she asked him to stop.

He then committed a sex offence against the second victim moments later.

Victim statements were read to the court on behalf of the victims.

They described suffering from depression and anxiety over the incident and at having to give evidence against Brown at court.

One girl said: "I found giving evidence very hard and felt like they were making me out to be a liar.

"When I was told that he had been found guilty I felt relieved that it was finally over."

Matthew Burdon, mitigating, said Brown's family had been badly affected by his convictions as he was the sole breadwinner.

Mr Burdon said Brown was struggling to cope in custody.

Brown was told he must go on the sex offender register for life.