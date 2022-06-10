Normanton man jailed for multiple child sex offences in Wakefield

Andrew Whittaker, 62, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Monday for 12 years and nine months after admitting eight sexual assaults against a teenage girl in the Wakefield district.

The offending took place against one victim between 2015 and 2020, and included seven child sex offences and one sexual assault committed when she was above the age of 16.

The crimes were reported to Wakefield District safeguarding detectives in 2020 sparking a detailed investigation into what took place.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Whittaker.

Whittaker was arrested and later charged in November 2021.

Aside from his sentencing he will also have to sign on the sex offenders register.

DC Jane Aspinall of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The substantial sentence given by the court reflects the seriousness of the dreadful offending Whittaker committed against his young victim over a sustained period.

“His behaviour towards her was abhorrent and I want to praise her courage in coming forwards and in reporting his actions.

“Her bravery in supporting the prosecution has helped the police and CPS put a man who is undoubtedly a threat to children behind bars.”

She added: “We continue to urge all victims of sexual assault to come forwards and always make reports to us, no matter when those offences may have occurred.