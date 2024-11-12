Residents in Normanton say they have been subject to a ‘campaign of terror, vandalism and abuse’.

Resident Christian Manning said property has been damaged on numerous occasions around Assembly Street and Exchange Street and recently windows have been shot at with what they believed to be a BB gun.

He said: “People are feeling unsafe in their own homes and are worried by the recent escalation of BB gun use.

"I feel we have been left at the mercy of local thugs.

Assembly Street and Exchange Street. Picture Scott Merrylees

"They have over the past three to four months become a real menace to our neighbourhood.

"The vandalism and criminal damage I think was random to start with but recently they have found certain properties that they enjoy targeting.

"They have, recently, kicked the outside door off the hinges at the old Post Office flats and were running around inside the hallways while residents, who were trying to relax and wind down after work were now fearful as their home had essentially been broken into and violated.

"Also recently one of the upstairs flats had a window smashed by a BB gun, which was confirmed by the guy who replaced the glass.”

He said a house on of the streets has had windows smashed and the door kicked through several times, while his own door had been kicked at four within times in the previous two months.

He said: “One time the panel broke inwards and I had to repair it. I have since installed a steel gate at a cost of £550 in my porch to defend against these attacks.

“My front living room window was smashed one night around 5pm again by a suspected BB gun.

"It really is worrisome for all of us in this neighbourhood. The use of a BB gun is particularly worrying as these have the potential to cause life changing or even life ending consequences.”

West Yorkshire Police said it was aware of the issues and was taking action.

Inspector Andrew Dickinson, of Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “We are aware of the concerns of local residents, and are working with partners and the community to identify those involved.

"A key part of this work is around early intervention and diverting young people away from criminality.

"Two teenagers who were stopped in the vicinity of a recent incident have been referred into the Early Action Hub which works to educate young people and prevent them from being involved in crime and antisocial behaviour.

“The Normanton, Altofts and Whitwood (Ward 10 and Ward 3) PACT (Police and Communities Together) meeting is being held from 7pm to 8pm on November 14 at Normanton Fire Station.

"I would encourage people to attend if they are able to as this is a great opportunity to raise concerns directly with the NPT.

“We would also continue to encourage anyone with information about anti-social or criminal behaviour to please report it. Any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage of incidents is particularly useful in assisting our enquiries.”