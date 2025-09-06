'Not wanting to spill a pot of sauce': West Yorkshire Police share the worst excuses they’ve heard whilst tackling driving offences

West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit have shared the ‘worst’ excuses they have heard.

One motorist told officers that they were “not wanting to spill a pot of sauce balanced on the steering wheel”, after being caught swerving across lanes and performing a poor overtaking manoeuvre.

Police also discovered a man riding his mobility scooter on a motorway who told them it was “the fastest way home”, as well as someone caught speeding who said it was because “they were tired”.

In West Yorkshire, careless driving alone contributes to more than half of all fatal and serious injuries on the roads.

Now, police are aiming to bring awareness to the five main contributory factors that cause serious road traffic collisions.

Known as the ‘fatal five’, they are: careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone and speeding.

Roads Policing Lead, Chief Inspector James Farrar, said: “Roads policing officers regularly have to deal with the aftermath of fatal and serious injury collisions, and so many of these involve at least one of the Fatal Five offences.

“We urge everybody who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle to be aware of the life-changing consequences their behaviour can have, for themselves and others. Just a single moment of distraction can have catastrophic consequences.

“As a force we are committed to educating motorists on the dangers but we will not hesitate to take enforcement action where appropriate.”

West Yorkshire Police are part of Vision Zero, the local partnership initiative to reduce all road deaths and serious injuries to zero by 2040.

Alison Lowe OBE, Chair of the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Partnership and the region’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “The Road Policing Unit are a fantastic set off officers dedicated to ensuring we can all get around safely.

“The fatal five are the most common, and most easily avoided issues on our roads, all stemming from poor choices.

“Everyone has a role in road safety and by avoiding the fatal five, you can help ensure no-one suffers the devastation of death or serious injury”.