Notorious beggar kicked out of Wakefield

Danny Cross has been handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), which stops him from entering the city centre.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court recently to answer to two charges of begging on Westgate and Almshouse Lane, which he admitted.

He was fined £50 and told to pay £34 costs.

But the CBO, imposed after a collaboration between Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police, has several attached conditions, including banning him from the centre unless he has a pre-arranged appointment with solicitors, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court. He must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as practicably possible.

He is also prohibited from entering Tesco on Stanley Road and remain in any premises in the district if asked to leave.

Finally, he is banned from asking anyone for money in the district, or sit, sleep or loiter in public that gives people the impression that he is begging, including holding a cup, hat, sign, quilt or sleeping bag.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “He has been begging and engaging in anti-social behaviour in the Wakefield area for a number of years.

“We hope this sends out a very strong message to others that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”