Nuisance is jailed for THIRD time for breaching banning order in Wakefield
A petty criminal who is banned from Wakefield city centre has been returned to jailed for a third time for breaching her order.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:57 am
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:58 am
Samantha Scorer, 31, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) in 2019 to keep her out of the city centre.
She was jailed in January and then in April this year after being caught in Wakefield.
She appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last week where she was jailed for another 16 weeks after admitting being on the Cathedral Precinct.
She was also told to pay £213 costs.