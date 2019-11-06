Nuisance offender jailed and banned from city centre for three years

A nuisance offender has been jailed and has been banned from Wakefield city centre for three years.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, 30, of no fixed address was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting using threatening or abusive words and behaviour in Pontefract, being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield, causing criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody.

She was given 12 weeks’ jail, and a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed which bans her from the city centre.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment and streetscene, said: “The council, in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, obtained a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order in relation to Samantha Scorer.

“She has repeatedly caused anti-social behaviour over a number of years in Wakefield city centre and recently Pontefract town centre.

“We hope this sends out a very strong message to others that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”