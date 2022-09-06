Ossett murder victim named as two people charged

The man who died has now been formally identified as 41-year-old Tony Steel, who lived in the Ossett area.

The man who died has now been formally identified as 41-year-old Tony Steel, who lived in the Ossett area.

Two men, Christopher Donaldson, 44, and Anthony Sladek, 38, both of Parkfield View, Ossett, have been jointly charged with murder and remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Lorraine Hargreaves, 51, of Parkfield View, Ossett, has been charged with assault in connection with the investigation and will also appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.

Another man and a woman who were arrested in connection with this investigation have been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have specially trained officers who are supporting Tony’s family at this unimaginably difficult time. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they try to process his untimely death.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries over the weekend to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.

“I would continue to urge anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries to please make contact.”

Tony’s wife, Rachel Knight, said: “I am broken, never ever felt pain like it.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via 101 or the LiveChat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 1668 of 2 Sep.