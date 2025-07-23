Over £1.3m of cannabis seized from property in Pontefract

Police seized more than £1.3million worth of cannabis from commercial premises in Pontefract.

Yesterday (Tuesday) officers from our Neighbourhood Impact Team, alongside Castleford and Pontefract & Knottingley Neighbourhood Policing Teams, executed a warrant at the premises on Skinner Lane.

Although it first appeared that the cannabis plants had already been cropped, a thorough search of the site revealed the drugs were still on the premises, wrapped in large plastic bundles.

In total, around 1,500 plants were recovered, with a street value of over £1.3 million.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.