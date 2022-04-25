Pair charged over knifepoint convenience stores robberies

Jonathan Robshaw, 44, of Viking Road, Pontefract, and Lee Bland, 45, of Denby Crest, Darrington, face three counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

The charges relate to robberies at Tesco Express on Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, on April 19, Premier Stores on Lumley Street, Castleford, and Sainsbury’s Local on Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, on April 20.

The attempted robbery charges relate to offences at B&M Bargains on Albion Street, Castleford, and Coral Bookmakers on Carlton Street, Castleford, on April 20.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sainsbury's on Smawthorne Lane was one of a number targeted.