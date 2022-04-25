Pair charged over knifepoint convenience stores robberies

Two men have been charged with a series of knifepoint robberies at businesses in Castleford and Pontefract.

By Nick Frame
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:31 pm
Jonathan Robshaw, 44, of Viking Road, Pontefract, and Lee Bland, 45, of Denby Crest, Darrington, face three counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

The charges relate to robberies at Tesco Express on Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, on April 19, Premier Stores on Lumley Street, Castleford, and Sainsbury’s Local on Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, on April 20.

The attempted robbery charges relate to offences at B&M Bargains on Albion Street, Castleford, and Coral Bookmakers on Carlton Street, Castleford, on April 20.

The Sainsbury's on Smawthorne Lane was one of a number targeted.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today, Monday, April 25.