Pair given Criminal Behaviour Orders for persistent shop-lifting and anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been issued with Criminal Behaviour Orders for persistent shop-lifting and anti-social behaviour after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Canning, 42, of Kirkby Close, South Kirkby, was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 15, 2024.

The order prevents Mr Canning from entering the zone within the South Elmsall area which is contained by the following streets: Minsthorpe Lane to Dale Lane, Doncaster Road to the disused railway line and Frickley Lane back to the railway line, except when attending pre-arranged appointments with solicitors, the police, dentist, doctors or as directed by the court, when he must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as reasonably practicable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must also not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.

Gareth Canning (left) and Mark Antony Scoffins (right) have been handed CBOs.

The CBO remains in force until midnight July 14, 2027.

Mark Antony Scoffins, 38, of Lodge Avenue, Castleford, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order and sentenced to 32 weeks in prison at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 17 2024.

The order prevents Mr Scoffins from remaining on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.

He can also not enter Castleford town centre except when attending prearranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court, when he must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as practicably possible after the appointment ends, or except when travelling through Castleford on public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Canning, aged 42, of Kirkby Close, South Kirkby, was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 15 July 2024.

He cannot consume alcohol in a public place, be in possession of any open vessel containing alcohol in a public place or to be found drunk in a public place save from when on licenced premises within the Wakefield area or ask another person for money in the Wakefield district except as part of a contract of employment or legitimate benefit claim or a retail purchase or banking transition.

The CBO remains in force until midnight July 16, 2026.

Inspector Glen Costello, of Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I hope that residents and retailers are reassured by the positive action we are taking with Wakefield Council against those involved in persistent anti-social behaviour which I know causes concern in our communities.

“These CBOs puts conditions on these individuals, and I would urge anyone who witnesses any potential breach of these conditions to report it. Breach of a CBO is a serious offence which can result in a prison sentence.”

Mark Antony Scoffins, aged 38, of Lodge Avenue, Castleford, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order and sentenced to 32 weeks in prison at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 17 July 2024.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased the Court has granted these Criminal Behaviour Orders. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”