Paramedics in Wakefield district to wear body cameras

The cameras are being given to Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews during the first phase of NHS England’s 12-month trial.

There have been almost 500 attacks on staff in the Yorkshire region since 2019 and executive director Nick Smith said: “Physical and verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to address this.

“Initial trial findings from elsewhere show the cameras make staff feel safer and can assist in de-escalating situations.

Attacks on paramedics are on the rise.

“We’re committed to supporting any member of staff who is subject to aggressive behaviour.”