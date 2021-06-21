Park sex pest hunted by police

Officers were called to the incident in Springhead Park in Rothwell shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday, May 30.

The man had been seen by three girls aged 11 and 12 while they were paddling in Oulton Beck.

They shouted and the man ran off up the hill onto the main A639 Leeds Road and drove off.

The incident happened near the beck in Springhead Park.

He was described as white, aged 40 to 50, 5ft 10ins to 6ft, medium to large build, with short cropped hair or bald, clean shaven and slightly tanned. He was wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on bail while enquiries continue.