Scammers are sending texts trying to trick victims into paying non-existent fines.

Texts may threaten ‘prosecution’ in an attempt to get you to pay up.

Phonley saw a 600% increase in reports of these scams in just one week.

Drivers are being warned to keep their eyes peeled for fake parking fine scams amid a “shocking” surge of cases. Scammers are sending alarming text messages that look like official parking penalty notices, tricking victims into paying non-existent fines.

These messages are being reported more frequently on Phonely’s "Who Called Me?" page, where users can flag suspicious numbers. The company saw a 600% increase in reports of these parking fine scams in just one week, showing the rapidly escalating threat.

But what do you need to watch out for? And more importantly how can you protect yourself from these scams.

What do the parking fine scams look like?

A warning has been issued over parking fine scams

The scammers may surprise you with an official looking text ‘informing’ you that you have an unpaid parking fine. However it is a scam and just a way to part you from your hard-earned cash.

The texts may look something like this: “Parking Penalty Charge Notice: Please pay a parking penalty charge notice (PCN) issued by a local council. If you do not pay within 28 days, you’ll receive a ‘charge certificate’ and have 14 days to pay the original fine plus an additional 50%.

“If you do not pay, you could face prosecution and higher fines. Please pay your fine at the link below after reading the information. [fraudulent link]. Thank you for your cooperation."

One Phonely user reported: "I got a text about a car parking fine, but I don’t have any fines to pay. I think it’s a scam."

Another added: "I received a message demanding payment for a parking fine. Don’t click the link. Stay safe."

While one user said: "Threatening court action for a parking ticket in a place I have never been."

‘Don’t clicks in unsolicited messages’

Bryn Thompson from Phonely advises caution if you have received a message, like the above example. He explained: "We’ve seen a shocking 600% increase in reports of parking fine scams this week.

“These criminals are preying on people’s fears, using scare tactics to rush victims into paying without verifying the details. Our advice is clear: do not click on links in unsolicited messages, especially those asking for money. Always check directly with the local council or relevant authorities."

He also highlighted findings from the Annual Fraud Report 2024 by UK Finance, which revealed that telecom fraud now makes up 43% of all fraud in the UK, underscoring the seriousness of the threat.

How to Protect Yourself

Verify the Source: If you receive a suspicious message, contact the issuing authority directly through official channels before taking any action.

Don’t Click on Links: Avoid clicking on unsolicited links, especially those related to fines or payments.

Report Suspicious Numbers: Help protect others by reporting suspicious messages to Action Fraud or platforms like Phonely's "Who Called Me?" page.

Have you noticed an increase in scam texts recently? Share your experience by emailing me: [email protected].