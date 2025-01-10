Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with Yamaha MT and Twist and Go motorbikes in Airedale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital after being in collision with two motorbikes in Airedale yesterday (Thursday, January 9).

Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red car which the two motorcyclists involved are understood to have overtaken just prior to the collision.

The collision occurred at around 4.45pm on Fryston Road and involved two motorbikes and a pedestrian.

The motorcycle riders failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the motorcycles is described as black with green wheels, which is thought to be a Yamaha MT. The other is described as a Twist and Go

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who believes they saw the two motorcycles in the area around the time of the incident, are asked to come forward.

Members of the public are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250014536.