Pensioner denies attempting to murder female at Wakefield village home

A pensioner has appeared in court where he denied attempting to murder a female at his village home near Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Rothery, who is being held on remand at HMP Leeds, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week over a video link and formally entered a not-guilty plea to the charge.

However, he admitted an alternative count of Section 18 GBH with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alternative charge was deemed acceptable to the Crown, who will no longer pursue a conviction for attempted murder.

Ian Rothery denied a charge of murder at his home in South Hiendley but admitted attacking the female. | Google Maps / NW

The 70-year-old, who is hard of hearing and told the court during the five-minute hearing that he suffers from dementia, was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced on August 18.

Judge Robin Mairs told him that reports needed to be prepared before he could pass sentence and asked Rothery to cooperate with the assessments.

The charge relates to an incident on February 2 this year at his home on High Street, South Hiendley, when he attacked a female.

So far no other details have been disclosed to the court.