People urged to report places they have felt unsafe as part of StreetSafe scheme

The Home Office launched StreetSafe, an online tool on police.uk in September as a pilot for three months. The pilot has now been extended until the end of the financial year.

It enables members of the public to anonymously pinpoint public places on a map where they have felt/feel unsafe and identify environmental or behavioural factors about those locations that make them feel this way.

Since launch, in England and Wales there have been over 8,000 reports submitted by the public via the tool, averaging at 50 reports daily, with 72% of reports from women. In West Yorkshire, it has been used over 200 times.

Detective Superintendent Lee Berry, of West Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Central Governance Unit, said: “This tool is not about reporting crime, it is about letting us know that place where you felt uneasy. Maybe it was darker than it should be because a streetlight was out, or you got the feeling you were being followed.

“We want to use this data to inform our partnership work and police patrols. I encourage you to use this tool, as the more information we get from members of the public, the better position we are in to work with local authorities and our partners to make these areas safer.”