People warned of new scam as multiple residents called by fake detective

Glenda Butts, Crime prevention officer for West Yorkshire Police, said: "We would like to alert residents within the Wakefield district about a financial scam that our colleagues in Huddersfield have informed us about.

"It involves a male phoning residents claiming to be a police detective. He has the name DC 9133 Adam Thompson, but could be using other alias."

Huddersfield Police received two calls from Kirklees residents on Wednesday, April 20 stating that they had taken a call from a man claiming to be a Halifax based police officer.

On both occasions the caller said he was investigating a financial fraud and asked for bank details. Both victims refused and contacted the police.

"Please be on your guard if you receive any calls from a male claiming to be a detective and asking for bank details.

"Police officers would never ring residents and ask for sensitive information, such as bank details, over the phone."