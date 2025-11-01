'Persistent' Castleford shoplifter given prison sentence and Criminal Behaviour Order

Steven Tetley was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order and a 24-week prison sentence.

A man has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting in Castleford and Normanton - after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

Steven Tetley, aged 29, of no fixed abode was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and a 24-week prison sentence at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 27.

The CBO prevents Mr Tetley from entering Castleford town centre, except when attending pre-arranged appointments, or from entering LIDL, ASDA and Sainsbury’s stores in the Wakefield district.

He must also not enter the Sainsbury’s store on Smawthorne Lane, J&M Wines on Beancroft Road, or Farmfoods on High Street.

Coun Daniel Wilton, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “Actions such as this can have a detrimental impact on people and local businesses so we’re pleased the courts have granted the Criminal Behaviour Order.

"This order shows that we won’t tolerate anyone causing distress or posing a danger to people’s livelihood and will take proactive action to tackle anti-social behaviour”.

The CBO remains in force until midnight on October 26, 2027.

Sergeant Matt Jaworski, of the Wakefield East NPT, said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are valuable tools in allowing us to monitor and take action against offenders such as Steven Tetley, as breach of them can ensure a prison sentence.

“Tetley already faces time behind bars following his latest offending and breach of this two-year order now imposed could ensure a further custodial sentence in future.

“Other work, such as proactive patrols and operations to track down wanted suspects in Castleford is ongoing and we are determined to do all we can to clamp down on this offending”.

To crack down on issues affecting people in the city centre, the council and West Yorkshire Police have recently joined with partners to launch the Wakefield City Anti-Social Behaviour Task Force.

Over the past year, the council successfully applied for 32 Criminal Behaviour Orders, had four Public Spaces Protection Orders in place and issued 164 fixed penalty notices for anti-social and nuisance behaviour.

In addition to an increase in neighbourhood police patrols, two extra enforcement officers have also been successfully funded, and extra patrols have already started across the district.