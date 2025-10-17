Persistent paedophile who ignored order in Wakefield jailed for 17th time

A paedophile who has breached the sex offender register 18 times has been jailed again after he caught living in the same property where a teenage girl was present.

Michael Ogilvie was locked up for the 17th time at Leeds Crown Court after admitting his two most recent breaches of the register.

The judge said it was apparent that Ogilvie “could not care less about the order”, which was imposed in 2020 for causing or inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

The 32-year-old admitted breaching the terms of the register twice last month.

Ogilvie was jailed for the 17th time for ignoring the terms of his order. | NW

The court heard that after his last release from prison he was living at approved premises on Doncaster Road in Wakefield, but was ordered to leave for breaking the rules.

He was then living with a woman in the village of Kirkthorpe, east of Wakefield, which put him in breach after he failed to register that address with police.

The woman also had a 16-year-old daughter, although it was uncertain if she lived there.

Ogilvie was arrested and made full admissions, and also said the woman was aware of his past, prosecutor Maleka Akuany told the court.

He has 35 previous convictions for 52 offences, including 18 breaches of the sex offender register. He had been jailed 16 times before for the breaches.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Hull.

Mitigating, Mollie Briggs said the daughter did not live there, and lived with their grandmother, but conceded she had been present at times.

She said there had been no suggestion of any inappropriate behaviour by Ogilvie during his stay at the property, and that he had admitted his breaches during his police interview.

She said: “He knows he has to hold himself more accountable. The reasons for so many breaches is because he lives a chaotic lifestyle.

“Part of it is down to alcohol and cannabis use.”

Judge Penelope Belcher gave him a 14-month jail sentence.