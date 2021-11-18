Pervert asked others to send pictures of their children

Jack Taylor was arrested at his then home on Lower Mickletown, near Methley, after West Yorkshire Police received intelligence about his criminal behaviour.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers went to the 24-year-old's home on January 11, 2019, and took him into custody.

Catherine Duffy, prosecuting, said two mobile phones were seized from the property and taken away for analysis.

Taylor used an app on his phone to share the vile images (library photo)

A total of 55 indecent child images were recovered.

Eleven of the images were at category A - the most serious level of offending.

Ms Duffy said Taylor had also downloaded an app on one of the phones which he used to share illegal images with others.

Investigators also recovered 316 conversations Taylor had engaged in with other sex offenders.

During some of those conversions he had asked people to send sexual images of their daughters.

The messages revealed Taylor had a sexual interest in girls as young as six years old.

Taylor, now of Town Road, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent image of a child and one of distributing indecent images of a child.

Alex Menary, mitigating, said Taylor has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

He added: "He realises the significant impact of his offending."

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: "What you have been doing is viewing the abuse of children.

"By doing it you have encouraged the abuse of children, that is the seriousness of this."

Taylor was given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete a 43-day sex offender programme and 55 rehabilitation activity requirement days.