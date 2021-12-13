Pervert exposed himself to police officer who came to arrest him

David Bailey pulled his trousers and underwear down and began touching himself when police came to his Havercroft home to arrest him, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecuting Andrew Semple said the 27-year-old was already on a community order from last year for an offence of exposure.

At around 7am on July 25 this year, Bailey's mother called the police because of his aggressive behaviour towards her at their East Street home.

East Street, Havercroft.

With Bailey already under the care of mental health services, his mother tried to call the crisis team but was unable to get through, so out of desperation, phoned 999.

Two officers attended, one of which was female. He was already known to police and has a mark against his name to prevent lone female officers dealing with him.

When the officers went into his room, he was laid on his bed when he began taking his jogging bottoms and underwear down while staring at the female officer.

A second male officer was called to the property and they arrested Bailey, but not before he headbutted one to the face.

He also said he had wanted the female officer to touch him.

He gave a no-comment interview at the police station and was held on remand. He later also purposely exposed himself to a prison officer.

Bailey admitted two charges of assault on his mother and the male officer, and two counts of exposing his genitals.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister, Ismael Uddin, after Judge Andrew Stubbs said he would not be jailing Bailey in order for him to receive the necessary treatment.

Judge Stubbs said: "A lot of people who deal with you are concerned about your behaviour.

"If you keep misbehaving you will get locked up for longer and longer.

"You know your behaviour is unacceptable and you have got to stop."

He gave him an 18-month community order, with mental health treatment requirement and an electronic monitoring tag for six months.