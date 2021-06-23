Pervert offered teenagers cash for sexual favours, court is told

Luke Telford targeted five youngsters, three girls and two boys, between the ages of 14 and 15, over Facebook during an 10-month period in 20018 and 2019, Leeds Crown Court was told.

He offered them various amounts of money for different acts, or on occasion would offer cigarettes and alcohol.

Prosecuting, Rupert Dowell said that the first victim was a boy that Telford had "persistently" messaged and offered him £100 to perform a sex act on him.

Telford contacted the youngsters through Facebook.

The boy's mother later found the messages and contacted the police.

The second boy, a 15-year-old, was contacted by Telford who "emotionally manipulated" him and asked him to send sexualised photos of himself in exchange for cash.

The third victim was a girl who Telford offered £20 to kiss and £50 to sexually touch her, while he was able to convince a fourth victim, another girl, to send photos of herself.

He convinced one girl to meet him, as well as a fifth victim on another occasion, although he did not engage in any sexual activity with either.

Telford, 21, of Priory Road, Featherstone, was co-operative with police when he was questioned and arrested, and he admitted nine counts of causing or inciting a child into sexual activity.

He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Jessica Strange gave little to explain Telford's action, but pointed to his immaturity which was accepted by the presiding judge, Recorder Bryan Cox QC.

He handed him two years' jail, suspended for two years, and ordered that he enroll on a sex offending programme to help him.

He also made him subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) of an indeterminate length which will limit his internet use.

Recorder Cox QC said: "The report addresses your emotional and psychological immaturity and I'm satisfied that at the time of the offences, you were emotionally immature.

"But if you get involved in this sort of behaviour in future you will end up going to prison for some time.