Pervert used his frail parents' Wakefield home to download vile abuse images

Andrew Robinson, 51, still had a bedroom at the address which he kept locked but would visit "daily", Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards said West Yorkshire Police received intelligence in February 2019 that the vile images and videos were being downloaded at the property.

When police took a search warrant to the house, it was found that Robinson's parents had no electronic devices capable of downloading, but told officers that their son frequently visited them.

They found his bedroom locked, but once they got inside they seized a laptop, a computer tower, two USB sticks and a digital camera.

Later that day they arrested Robinson at his home address on Bentley Road, Wakefield, and seized a phone and another laptop.

Forensic analysis found 50 images and six videos classed as Category A - the most serious.

There were also 68 Category B images, 1,898 Category C images and 68 Category C videos.

Robinson, who has no previous convictions, admitted three charges of making indecent images and possessing prohibited images of a child.

Mitigating, Sarah Marie Cunnane said Robinson made "full and frank" admissions during his first interview with police before any of the images were found by investigating officers.

Despite the delay of the case coming to court, she said he had not committed any further offences in that time.

The court was told that Robinson, who is a distribution worker for Next, had a wife and family that were continuing to support him.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC gave him an 18-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation days, 120 hours of unpaid work, placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and gave him a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to allow his internet use to be monitored.