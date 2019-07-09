Petrol stations clampdown to halt illegal bikers across Wakefield district

Petrol stations are being targeted in the latest move by police to put the skids under illegal bikers.

West Yorkshire Police's off-road motorbike team have been carrying out spot checks on garages who they suspect have been selling fuel to youths.

It is illegal to sell fuel to anyone under the age of 16. Operators risk losing their certificate to sell petroleum products as well as prosecution.

Members of the public should report any concerns about this to 101 detailing any number plate and/or pictures taken.