Police and ambulances attend scene in Wakefield as large area cordoned off

Dozens of officers are currently on the scene of the incident on the edge of the Eastmoor estate.

A large cordon has been put in place around Upper Warrengate and Grantley Street, close to Boots and Warrengate Medical Centre.

Photos from the scene show a number of police cars and an ambulance car on scene, and police officers could also be seen speaking to members of the public nearby.

Police in Wakefield have cordoned off a busy road in Eastmoor this evening.

Traffic is being turned away from the street.

Police were first seen in the area shortly after 7.15pm and remain on scene.

It is understood that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed nearby.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.