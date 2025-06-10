Police appeal after gosling shot dead at Wakefield lake
Wakefield Police are appealing for information after a gosling was found shot in Kettlethorpe.
The young bird was found by a member of the public on Wednesday, May 28, at Kettlethorpe Hall Lake, off Kettlethorpe Hall Drive.
It was later examined by West Yorkshire Police Wildlife Crime Team who confirmed it had been shot.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around May 28 or anyone with information about the people responsible.
Information can be provided via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250302210.