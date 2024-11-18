Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Pontefract town centre.

A call was received from the ambulance service at 2.07am on Saturday (November 16) reporting that a man was being taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be as a result of an assault.

From initial enquiries, it is understood that the assault took place at around 1.45am.

The victim was stood outside the Red Lion pub on Market Place when he was approached by three men and assaulted.

A scene was in place in Pontefract town centre as part of ongoing enquiries.

The injured man is receiving treatment for head and facial injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

If anyone witnessed any part of this incident, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 132 of 16 November.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.