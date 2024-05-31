Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after three hedgehogs were found kicked to death, and a fourth harmed, in Castleford.

Police shared that the first two hedgehogs were sadly found dead on a field outside of Asda, in Castleford, early last week.

A third was then discovered on Thornhill Road on the morning of last Thursday, May 23.

West Yorkshire Police have now shared that another hedgehog has been harmed after being kicked, also outside the Asda, on Leeds Road.

Police have launched an appeal for information following the cruel attacks.

PCSO Shaun Taylor, a force wildlife officer, said: “These have been extremely cruel offences which have understandably caused a lot of upset and anger among local residents, especially given the suffering caused to the hedgehogs which have been attacked.

“Someone locally will know who is responsible for these offences and I would ask anyone who can assist our enquires to come forwards.”