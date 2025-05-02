Police appeal following linked burglaries in Ossett and Linthwaite
The Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who has information or footage regarding break-ins at properties on Heights Drive, Linthwaite on Thursday, May 1 and Towngate in Ossett in the early hours of Wednesday, April 30.
The Ossett offence took place between 1.15am and 1.30am after suspects broke into a house, stole keys and then made off in the victim’s blue Audi car.
Offenders then attended at the house on Heights Drive between 1.45am and 2.15am on May 1 in the stolen vehicle, broke in, and tried to make off with the Kirklees victim’s cars also.
They fled on foot however after officers attended at the scene, leaving the vehicle stolen in Ossett behind.
Anyone who can assist enquiries into either burglary, either via information or footage of suspects, is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or online via Live Chat referencing police crime number 13250242645.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.