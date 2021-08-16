Police appeal for help to trace man wanted in connection with an assault
Police investigating an assault in Leeds would like to speak to Arron Stevenson in connection with their enquiries.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:50 am
Arron is 28 and is described as being about six feet tall and of slim build.
He has green eyes and a tattoo on his chest of praying hands.
He is of no fixed abode but has links to the Tingley and Wakefield areas.
Officers are continuing their enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.