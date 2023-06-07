Police appeal for social media footage after attack in Wakefield led to dog being put down

Officers are currently investigating the incident, which resulted in the dog having to be put to sleep.

Police understand that a video of the attack was shared on Snapchat and has since been discussed on other social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with social media footage of the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “This incident has understandably caused huge shock and disgust in the community and on social media.

“The dog involved was taken to a veterinary surgery in Thurnscoe but sadly had suffered horrific, non-survivable injuries.

“We understand that a number of people have seen this video. If you are one of those people and you have any clips or screenshots of it, then I would ask that you please make contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Similarly, if anyone has any other information about what has taken place or those responsible, I would urge them to also report it to the police.”