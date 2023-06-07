News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal for social media footage after attack in Wakefield led to dog being put down

Police in Wakefield are appealing for any members of the public who have clips or screenshots of a video shared online of an attack on a dog to come forward immediately.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Jun 2023, 18:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 18:11 BST

Officers are currently investigating the incident, which resulted in the dog having to be put to sleep.

Police understand that a video of the attack was shared on Snapchat and has since been discussed on other social media channels.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with social media footage of the incident to come forward.
Police are appealing for anyone with social media footage of the incident to come forward.
Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “This incident has understandably caused huge shock and disgust in the community and on social media.

“The dog involved was taken to a veterinary surgery in Thurnscoe but sadly had suffered horrific, non-survivable injuries.

“We understand that a number of people have seen this video. If you are one of those people and you have any clips or screenshots of it, then I would ask that you please make contact.

“Similarly, if anyone has any other information about what has taken place or those responsible, I would urge them to also report it to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230312157.