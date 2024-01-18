Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies in incident on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident in Calder Grove, Wakefield.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the incident which took place on Denby Dale Road near to the junction of Hollin Lane, on Wednesday evening (January 17).

The incident is believed to have taken place between 8.20pm and 8.45pm after a woman in her 20s was seen to fall from a moving white Ford Transit van.

Emergency services attended the incident and provided the woman with medical assistance at the roadside.

Despite treatment she died at the scene.

The male driver of the van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drug driving offences. He remains in police custody.

Road closures have been in place overnight at the location as investigation work continues.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries into this incident in which a woman has lost her life.

“A man remains in custody today after being arrested in relation to the incident and I am appealing for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage which captured what occurred to contact us.

“We would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.