Police appeal to find Castleford man wanted in connection with two robberies

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:55 GMT
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate a man from Castleford who is wanted in connection with two reported robberies.

Marquis Turner, 28, is wanted following incidents in the Albion Street area of Castleford on December 31 and January 3.

Turner is believed to be in the Wakefield area and has links to Castleford, Normanton and Pontefract.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Wakefield District Crime Team via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting reference 13240708241.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

