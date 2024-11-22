Police appeal to find man in Wakefield wanted in connection with serious assault
Police are appealing for the public's help in reporting any sightings of Clayton Cresswell, who is wanted in relation to a serious assault.
Clayton is believed to be residing in the Wakefield area and officers are making enquiries to locate him.
If seen, please contact police on either 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
The crime reference is 13240573614.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.