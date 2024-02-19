Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Monday, December 18 2023, when a man attempted to remove a handbag from the shoulder of a woman walking along Dickinson Street in College Grove.

The woman kept hold of the handbag and the man managed to reach into it and take out a purse before making off on foot.

A bank card from the purse that was taken, was then used at Best-One on Lower York Street a short time later.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured below as he may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.

The woman was understandably shaken by the incident

Anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured or anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield CID via the livechat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230697582.