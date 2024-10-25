Police appeal to trace Scott Billings wanted in relation to a 'domestic incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for the information to help locate Scott Billings who is wanted in relation to a domestic incident.

Billings is believed to be residing in the Wakefield area.

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online here quoting reference 13240573614.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.