Police appeal to trace this man wanted in connection with Featherstone assault

Detectives in Wakefield have released details of a wanted man as another man appears at court in connection with the assault of two men in Featherstone over the weekend.

Ziggy Bell, aged 33, of Huntwick Avenue Featherstone, has been charged with two counts of section 18 wounding with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to an incident at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life in connection with an incident on Stanley Street. Featherstone on July 22.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, July 24).

Kyle Wales, aged 32, is wanted on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent. His last known address was in the Castleford area.

Two other men arrested in connection with the incident at the petrol station on Saturday have been released on conditional bail.

Detectives from Wakefield CID are seeking information about the whereabouts of another man who is wanted as part of this investigation.

